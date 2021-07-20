Spread the love



















K’taka CM Yediyurappa tells seers he will abide by BJP high command decision



Bengaluru: Amid talk of a leadership change in Karnataka, Balehosur Mutt seer Dingaleshwara Swamiji led a delegation of Veerashaiva-Lingayat saints to the official residence of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

He said Yediyurappa had told them that he will abide by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command’s decision.

Asked about a change of Karnataka CM, Yediyurappa said he did not wish to speak on the issue, adding that the decision by the party high command would be final, Swamiji added.

“Yediyurappa told us to let the high command take their call. He seemed to be happy,” Dingaleshwara Swamiji said.

The seer’s statement has led to speculation that Yediyurappa had already been told to quit his post and had prepared himself for the situation.

However, the Mutt seer warned the central BJP leaders that if they were unhappy with Yediyurappa’s leadership, it showed that the party did not think about the future of the state. As many as 500 religious seers from across the state will hold meetings to chalk out future plans supporting Yediyurappa, he said.

Political observers say that Yediyurappa’s body language seemed to be not so confident after returning from New Delhi. It seems that he has been told to announce his retirement on July 25 during the party legislators’ meeting.

Meanwhile, party sources said the central BJP leadership has taken a decision to appoint a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) face in the state who would aggressively pursue Hindutva agenda.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, former minister and Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishveshara Hegde Kageri, BJP MLAs Basavana Gouda Patil Yatnal and Aravind Bellad and Minister Murugesh Nirani’s names are doing the rounds for the CM’s post.

The party high command had also taken care that CM Yediyurappa does not take any major decisions until he resigns from the post.

Yediyurappa, known to take impulsive and bold decisions, is well prepared to face the present situation according to sources.

Maintaining that he will abide by the BJP top brass decision, he is trying to send a message that Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers will revolt against the party if he is sidelined. This decision gives enough hint to carry the momentum to Veerashaiva-Lingayat masses, who form the BJP’s core support base in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...