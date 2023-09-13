K’taka Cong internal fight: ‘Will answer AICC on show cause notice’, says Hariprasad



Bengaluru: Congress MLC and senior leader B.K. Hariprasad said on Wednesday that he will answer the show cause notice issued to him by the AICC once he gets the official copy.

The notice was issued to him in the backdrop of his attacks on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters on the development, Hariprasad said, “I have seen the matter on WhatsApp regarding the issue of show cause notice by the AICC. I may get the copy today. Notice is between me and the party. I will answer when I get the notice in my hand.

“I got to know that they have given 10 days to answer. Will explain to the AICC,” he stated.

He had stated that Dalits and OBC leaders like Parameshwara are snubbed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Hariprasad had been holding public events one after the other and launching offensives against CM Siddaramaiah.

The senior leader was a cabinet post aspirant but sources said that Siddaramaiah ensured that he was not included. Hariprasad belongs to the Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar camp, according to party sources.

The development had brought the infighting within the Congress in Karnataka out in the open. The Ministers identifying with Siddaramaiah camp had condemned the attacks by Hariprasad and warned him of the consequences.

The silence of Deputy CM and State Party President D.K. Shivakumar over the issue also indicated that all is not well within the party. Sources explain that Hariprasad is being used by Shivakumar to contain Siddaramaiah.

Hariprasad on last Saturday had put up a show of strength against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by holding a meeting of leaders and religious seers of various backward classes at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Hariprasad, without taking the name of Siddaramaiah, targeted him throughout his speech, saying, “Dalit leader G. Parameshwar served for the longest period as the state President of the Congress party. He deserved to become the Chief Minister. In spite of making him Chief Minister, he was demoted from the post of DyCM to a minister. A Dalit should have been chosen for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Minister Satish Jarkiholi should have been made the Deputy Chief Minister.”

“If one thinks that he has formed the government and decides to act as per his whims and fancies, the people will take their calls. You will not become Devaraj Urs (late former CM of Karnataka and icon of backward classes) by sitting in his car. You need to have the thinking,” Hariprasad said.

“No CM in the past has pursued caste politics. Wearing a dhoti and watch and claiming to be a socialist will not work. He also maintained that khaki (seen as the colour of RSS) is disguised in dhoti,” he said.

“Our community is divided today. When the elections came, there were a slew of announcements. After coming to power, the backward classes have been forgotten. We have not realised the power of our own masses,” Hariprasad said.

