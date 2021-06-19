Spread the love



















K’taka Cong launches video contest for children to promote vaccination, BJP terms it duplicity



Bengaluru: Intensifying its efforts to gain public traction in its fight against Covid, the Karnataka unit of the Congress party is now wooing children. Karnataka Pradesh Congress President DK Shivakumar on Saturday launched the “Vaccinate Karnataka” campaign, a social media video contest for children to make videos that urge adults to get vaccinated.

The first-of-its-kind competition invites 95 lakh students from all schools across Karnataka to make a social media

video about Covid vaccination. The 100 best videos shall be given an Android tablet each, a party release stated.

To participate in the contest, children have to post a 2-minute video on social media platforms with the hashtag

#VaccinateKarnataka and then submit a form at www.vaccinatekarnataka.in.

“Nobody persuades adults like children do. When children tell parents to get vaccinated, they won’t say no. That is

why we have launched this campaign to spread awareness in society about Covid vaccination,” said Shivakumar.

To prevent damage from the anticipated 3rd wave, at least 80% of people above the age of 18 need to get vaccinated.

Shivakumar called upon the students to prompt parents and others to get vaccinated and curb the further spread

of Covid.

“The children of Karnataka are very creative. I want them to find creative ways of spreading a positive message for taking the vaccine. Use song, dance, poetry, drama, art, humour, or anything you like, to create a video. In the video, you must tell why all adults should take the vaccine,” Shivakumar said.

All the participants in the campaign will get a “Covid Heroes” certificate. “Students from all parts of Karnataka are free to participate in this competition and they can share their videos with us through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube using the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka so that we can view and examine them,” Shivakumar said, adding that this competition aims to inject the positive message of getting vaccinated in the society.

Shivakumar said that there is no fee or a complicated registration process as the primary objective of this campaign is to motivate children to use their time creatively during the lockdown, inspire others to get vaccinated and create a safe Karnataka. “The 100 tablets are only to encourage creativity. I will also speak to the winners personally over a Zoom call to hear their ideas for a better Karnataka,” he said.

Meanwhile, the move has raised the hackles of the ruling BJP in Karnataka. Observing that vaccination is proceeding smoothly in the state, party spokesperson S Prakash said that dragging students into such a campaign is a politically motivated move.

“In the beginning it is the very same DK Shivakumar who scared people away from vaccination. Today he wants children to create awareness. Duplicity of Congress stands exposed time and again”, Prakash told IANS.

