K’taka Cong MLA performs surgery on poor woman for free, wins hearts

Tumakuru: Karnataka Congress MLA Dr H.D. Ranganath from Kunigal constituency in the district has performed knee surgery for free on a needy woman who was looking out for monetary help.

His initiative has won him accolades and appreciation by the people.

Asha, a resident of Kunduru in Kunigal taluk, had suffered knee joint displacement ten years ago. Then, a surgery was successfully conducted under the Yashaswini scheme and the knee problem was fixed. But, her knee was displaced again.

Hailing from a humble background, Asha was told that the same surgery could not be conducted under the scheme and insurance cover wouldn’t be given. The private hospitals had quoted Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh for the operation and her family was unable to afford the surgery.

She had met local MLA Dr Ranganath and shared her woes. After hearing her out, Dr Ranganath assured her of help.

MLA Ranganath, who is also an orthopedic surgeon, was known for his service before he became a legislator, got her admitted to the Bowring hospital and conducted the surgery by himself giving relief to the woman.

People have commended his gesture and stated that humane acts like this will help to change the perceptions about the politicians.

