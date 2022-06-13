K’taka Cong protests before ED office, party leaders detained

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have taken opposition leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar into custody after they tried to lay siege to the Bengaluru office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with hundreds of Congress workers on Monday.

The agitation was staged against the serving of notices by the ED to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and her son, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his questioning. The party workers began the protest in front of the Lal Bagh Gate and took out a protest march till the ED office.

They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. The police stopped the agitators near the Shanthinagar Bus Terminal Junction.

The Congress leaders tried to jump over the police barricades and move towards the ED office. However, the police stopped them and took the Congress leaders into custody.

Along with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the police also detained Opposition leader in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, senior leaders M.B. Patil, Eshwar Khandre, Salim Ahmad and others.

Vehicles were stuck on Double Road, Shantinagar and Hosur Road as traffic in Bengaluru was thrown out of gear for more than two hours.