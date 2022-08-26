K’taka Cong questions BJP on connection between Lord Ganesh and Veer Savarkar



Bengaluru: As Hindu activists and BJP are getting ready to place Veer Savarkar’s photo with Lord Ganesh in the upcoming Ganesh festival, Karnataka Congress questioned the ruling BJP on the connection between the two.

State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar on Friday, questioning the connection between Savarkar and Ganesh Ji, stated that if the photo of Bal Gangadhar Tilak is placed, it makes sense as he popularised the celebration of Ganesh festival in the country.

“What message do they want to give by placing the photo of Savarkar? They will degrade their own party and they will harm their own principles and ideologies,” Shivakumar maintained.

“They don’t want development. Their aim is to create chaos and disputes among people. They want polarisation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, authorities have cleared the flexes featuring Veer Savarkar from the streets of Tumakuru city installed by Bajrang Dal activists. They have argued with the police personnel for their action. They maintained that even though they had obtained permission to put flexes, the authorities cleared them.

The authorities are crossing their fingers over the development, as Hindu activists are preparing to place the photo of Veer Savarkar along with idol of Lord Ganesh during Ganeshotsav. Ganesh festival is celebrated for over a week in the state, and the police department is gearing up for maintaining law and order.

