K’taka Cong seeks Bajrang Dal leaders’ arrest over arms training to students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress has demanded the arrest of Bajrang Dal leaders for giving arms training to students in the school premises in the state’s Madikeri town.

Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah said on Monday that “arms training in Madikeri to young members of Bajrang Dal has challenged the law of our land”.

“Do we have a home minister or education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

“MLAs M.P. Appachu, K.G. Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa participated in the Shaurya Prashikshan Varga event of Bajrang Dal. Do they have any commitment towards our Constitution?” he asked.

Arms training is against the law and the Home Minister should file a case against the leaders of Bajrang Dal and arrest them, he said.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise illegal activities, he further said.

“The BJP should clarify their relationship with the organisations like Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and others which are involved in illegal activities,” the former Karnataka Chief Minister added.

“Has BJP granted any special concession to communal organisations like Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sene to disturb the peace in our state?” he asked.