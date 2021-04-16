Spread the love



















K’taka Covid restrictions to be reviewed after April 20



Bengaluru: Reiterating his stand against enforcing lockdown in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurapppa on Friday said that the night curfew in all the seven districts will continue as before and it will be reviewed only after April 20.

After chairing a review meeting to assess the Covid situation in the state at his official residence, Cauvery, here, Yediyurappa said that there was no need for enforcing any lockdown or weekend lockdowns.

“Yes, cases have increased, I have gathered all the information. But the situation in Karnataka is completely different and should not be compared with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed. There is a need for appropriate action to be taken to curb the virus in the state. We need cooperation from people also, state machinery alone is not enough to battle the dreaded virus,” he said.

At present, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal are under a night curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. till April 20. Notably, the curfew is limited to only these district headquarters but rural areas under these districts are exempted.

Karnataka on Thursday reported the sharpest single day spike of 14,738 coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10,497, Kalaburagi (624), Tumakuru (387), Bidar (363), Mysuru (327), Mandya (211), Ballari (200), followed by others.



