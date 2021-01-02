Spread the love



















K’taka Covid vax dry run helped to train staff: Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday said that the Covid vaccination dry run has helped to train medical staff.

“We are anticipating that a vaccine may be available in this month itself and this dry run will help us to implement the vaccination drive later,” he told reporters, after inspecting a dry run in the model vaccination centre in Yelahanka General Hospital in the northern suburb of Bengaluru.

He claimed that the dry run that was carried out in five districts in the state was successful. “25 people each were administered vaccines in this mock drill in the dry run,” he said.

According to Sudhakar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had already made it clear that all corona warriors will be administered vaccines in the first phase free of cost.

“There are one crore Covid warriors across the country that have already been identified and they will administer the vaccine. Union health ministry will soon issue detailed guidelines and SOPs for vaccination,” he said.

The minister added that all necessary infrastructures like cold storage, logistics, and manpower are being arranged.

Earlier in the day, the mock drill for the vaccination was held successfully in Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Belagavi and Bengaluru.

The Covid-19 vaccination dry run that was held in three primary health centres in Bengaluru from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. came to a successful end with 25 beneficiaries participating in the mock drill at each PHC.

At model vaccination centre in Yelahanka General Hospital in the north zone of BBMP, the registration room brimmed with the mock drill beneficiaries including ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers of the area, as soon as they were intimated of the time and location.

Upon arrival, details of the beneficiaries were verified against a list. They were given hand sanitisers and their body temperature was checked. Following this, they were sent to the waiting room. The waiting room only had five to six people at a time, awaiting their turn to be ‘vaccinated’. They were then ‘vaccinated’ as per their serial number.

The beneficiaries were kept in the Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) observation room for half an hour and thereafter sent home. The AEFI room did not have more than five people at a time.

Sudhakar who was present here, said that since it was only a dry run, none of the designated hospitals per se faced any challenges. “All 25 mock beneficiaries were successfully ‘vaccinated’ by 11 a.m.,” he claimed.

The Bengaluru civic body (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has stated that it has lined up 1,517 PHCs across the city for the actual vaccine inoculation from January-end or early February.

The civic body will submit a report on the dry run to the state and central governments as directed by the health ministry. The data will also be uploaded on the Co-Win application platform, the digital platform for the nationwide campaign.

“The dry run will prepare the state to manage Covid vaccine supply, storage and logistics, including cold chain management,” BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta said.