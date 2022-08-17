K’taka: Criminal stabs woman cop in a bid to escape



Bengaluru: A woman head constable, who went to nab a murder accused who jumped court’s proceedings, suffered injuries when the criminal attacked her in HAL police station limits, here.

The incident occurred on August 5 but came to the fore on Wednesday.

Forty-five-year-old Head Constable Vinutha of HAL police station in Bengaluru had gone with other policemen to arrest accused Shaik Sharif (20).

The injured head constable has been discharged after treatment at a hospital.

Sharif, who was out on bail, had jumped the court proceedings, after which police started looking out for him.

During investigation, police got information that Sharif was planning to carry out a murder.

The police tracked Sharif’s movement and went to arrest him but he stabbed Vinutha in a bid to escape.

However, the policemen managed to arrest him with the help of locals.

