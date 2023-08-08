K’taka: Dalits community boycotts two Dalit families over property row

Bengaluru: The Dalit community in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka have boycotted two families from their own community for four years over property row.

The members of boycotted families, including children and women, are not allowed to eat in eateries and shops in the Dalit colony. The family members are also not invited or allowed to participate in the community religious programmes.

The children of these families are also not allowed to play with other children of the colony.

The boycott orders were given by the Dalit community elder Yajaman Channanjaiah, a retired teacher and Mahadevaiah, who is serving in City Municipal Corporation in the Water Supply Division. The boycott orders were given during a panchayat.

The two families, from Ramasamudra Ward, said that they are going through mental torture and humiliation and no one is giving them justice. They have urged the District Commissioner to intervene and revoke the ban on their families.

The victims have also lodged a police complaint, submitted memorandums to Tehsildar, Social Welfare Department and District Commissioner.

