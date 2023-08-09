K’taka DyCM Shivakumar’s name deleted from bar council event invite

The bar council has deleted the name of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar from the invitation of a programme being attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Supreme Court Justice A.S. Bopanna.



Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar stated on Wednesday that members of the association for advocates came and met him. “I don’t mind and that is not my priority also. I respect the law of the land and the advocates’ association can take any decision. I don’t want to embarrass the advocates’ association or the judiciary. The law will take its own course,” he stated.

Former minister and BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar had objected to the participation of Shivakumar in the bar council programme organized in Mysuru. He had contended that since judges are participating in the event, Shivakumar, who is facing many cases in the courts, can’t share the platform with them.

The two-day State Level Advocates’ Conference has been organised by the Mysuru Bar Council from August 12. The organizers had published the invitation along with Shivakumar’s name. However, following the objections, the invitation was reprinted after dropping his name.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil is participating in the programme as the chief guest.

BJP MLA Suresh Kumar had said that the participation of Shivakumar in the event is not tenable. He had questioned that participation of Shivakumar would violate the protocol of the judiciary. He also recollected that when he was the minister of Law, he was specifically asked whether he had any cases against him before sharing the platform with the then Chief Justice of the High Court.

Suresh Kumar further stated that the cases against Shivakumar are pending before the High Court and the Supreme Court. “Is it correct for such a person to share the platform with judges? The advocates’ association must answer this question and are judges okay with this? The protocol should apply to everyone,” he underlined. He had also written a letter to the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court in this regard.

“I want to ask one question. Why Suresh Kumar did not object when B.S. Yediyurappa was the CM? He was also facing many cases. I had earlier attended many events earlier organized by the advocates, then why did Suresh Kumar not raise his voice then?” Shivakumar said while commenting on the objection by BJP MLA Suresh Kumar.

