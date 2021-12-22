K’taka flood: Left out houses to get compensation, says Bommai



Belagavi (Karnataka): The Karnataka government has initiated measures to provide compensation for the houses damaged during the 2019 floods whose details were not uploaded in the compensation software app, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

“Compensation would be paid to the owners of 7,600 such houses too,” the Chief Minister said in the Assembly in his reply during the debate on flood havoc.

Belagavi had suffered heavily during the 2019 floods. Deadline was extended thrice to upload the details on houses destroyed or damaged.

Details of damage to over 7,700 houses were not uploaded on the app. However, after studying the ground reality, compensation has been released for 7,600 eligible families, Bommai said.

No such hitch, however, was reported in 2020-21. For the year 2021-22, Deputy Commissioners have been vested with powers to grant compensation based on reports of Tehsildars, Bommai said.

Of the 36,698 houses completely destroyed, construction of 18,589 houses have been completed, while 7,000 houses almost completed.

Construction of 3,130 houses is yet to be taken up due to legal and administrative hurdles, the Chief Minister said.