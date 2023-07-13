K’taka: ‘Getting threats from sand mafia’, says JD-S legislator

Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislator Karemma Nayak on Thursday said in the Karnataka Assembly that she is being threatened by the sand mafia in her constituency.

“The sand mining mafia menace has crossed all limits. I have attempted to shut it down. I have been threatened that I will be run over by a lorry,” she said.

Nayak also said that a former MLA’s supporters were “trying to dominate” her. She was referring to Shivanagouda Nayak, a former BJP legislator who was defeated by over 1 lakh votes by her in the Assembly elections.

“The officials have not even considered that I am a legislator. The police are not co-operating even as I have stopped matka business. The police personnel are not even following the protocol to show respect towards me as I am an MLA,” she said.

“The former MLA is threatening the police. He is claiming that he will get re-election done in six months. I am feeling concerned and anxious. The people from the sand mafia have assaulted my relative. The government should ensure my security,” she demanded.

She further said that “the incident of a stranger entering the state legislature and sitting on my seat has increased her concerns”.

Speaker U.T. Khader, after hearing the MLA, said the government should consider her concerns seriously.

“I will also speak to the Home Minister in this regard. You need not worry about the ‘stranger’ seating in your place in the house. You didn’t come early and since it was empty, he sat there. Had you came earlier, he would not have sat there,” he said.

