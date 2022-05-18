K’taka Governor let down Christians on anti-conversion law: Archbishop Peter Machado



Bengaluru: The Christian community in Karnataka on Wednesday reacted strongly to the move of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to give assent to the anti-conversion bill.

“The Christian community feels that it is let down by the Governor of Karnataka,” Archbishop of Bengaluru and Karnataka Region Catholic Bishop’s Council President, Rev. Dr. Peter Machado said.

“The Karnataka Governor has given assent to the contemptuous Bill called ‘Protection of Right to Religious Freedom” which is now a law. The entire Christian community across the state of Karnataka is deeply hurt and is disturbed that the Government has let down the Christian populace living in the state,” he said.

The community “feels betrayed when its sentiments are not taken note of and its selfless services in the fields of education, healthcare and other social areas for the welfare of all the communities are not taken into consideration,” he added.

“For the past couple of months, we were repeatedly drawing to the attention of the state government and general public that this said Bill was irrelevant and malicious, and it only aimed at dividing the Christians from other religious minorities,” the Archbishop said.

“When we came to know that this Bill was sent to the Governor of Karnataka for his assent, our delegation had met him and made an earnest appeal to him not to give assent to the proposed Bill but, unfortunately, our request was not honoured and considered favorably by the Governor,” he said.

He further stated that it is a well-known fact that the Christian community is always law-abiding and peace-loving, and it will pursue the options available to it to democratically ensure that this act will not come into force.