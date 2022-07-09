K’taka govt bends, approves Rs 132 cr for school children



Bengaluru: Karnataka’s BJP government on Friday finally approved funds for distribution of free socks and shoes for the students of government schools.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the approval has been given for distribution of socks and shoes to school children at a cost of Rs 132 crore.

The government has already given approval to uniforms. It will take some time to manufacture and distribute, and there is no need to create confusion in this regard, he said.

The opposition Congress, especially Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, had chided the ruling party for not distributing shoes and socks to children. “Has the government of Karnataka become so bankrupt that it is not able to provide shoes and socks for children?” he had asked.

Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar had said that his party would beg among the people of the state and get the money to buy shoes and socks for school children.

“This is a question of the self-respect and dignity of school children. I am ready to take this responsibility. Congress will formulate a plan for this,” he had said.

Earlier, Education Minister B.C. Nagesh had sparked off controversy, by saying children go to schools to learn and get educated, not to wear socks and shoes.