K’taka govt is taking precautionary measures against new Covid-19 strain: CM Yeddiyurappa

Bengaluru, (UNI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday said all precautionary measures against the backdrop of the new strain Covid-19 are being ensured in the state.

Speaking to newsmen here he said since that people are scared of new strain of Covid-19, an alert has been issued across the state asking them not to worry. One person in Chennai has already been affected by the new virus, hence the state government is taking stringent precautionary measures.

He also said that any person arriving in the airport should first undergo a test. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already cautioned the country about it. The state government will make necessary efforts not to spread virus, he added.

Owing to the new threat, the new year celebrations have been banned, however, there are no plans of imposing night curfew on the lines of Maharashtra government, he clarified.