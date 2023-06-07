K’taka govt to review amendments made to farm laws

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that his government will review the amendments made to Land Reforms Act, APMC Act and the Cattle Slaughter Act following his meeting with various farmer leaders.

The Chief Minister said that he will hold a separate meeting with the farmer leaders to discuss in detail the policies and regulations required for the development of the agriculture sector.

Siddaramaiah assured the farmer leaders that his government will receive the report of the socio-economic caste survey conducted by the Permanent Backward Classes Commission during the erstwhile government led by him.

“Various communities will be given facilities based on that data,” the CM said.

The farmer leaders expressed concern that the small and very small farmers who constitute more than 85 per cent of the farming community will be affected due to the Union government’s decision to introduce corporate agriculture.

The Chief Minister met the delegation of Karnataka Shoshitha Vargagala Maha Okkuta at his residence-cum-office Krishna.

“The caste-wise survey will provide the necessary data for taking appropriate decisions about the facilities to be provided to the people (preferential treatment),” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the survey was conducted to avail scientific and accurate information which is essential for providing reservation and other facilities.

He said the report will be received and appropriate action will be taken based on the data.

“The confusion created by the BJP government in reservation will be resolved. Otherwise, social justice cannot be provided to anyone,” the Chief Minister said.

More than 150 representatives and leaders of different unions belonging to various castes participated in the meeting.

