K’taka govt to soon hand over Mangaluru blast case to NIA – Araga Jnanendra

Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated on Wednesday that the government will soon hand over the Mangaluru cooker blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking to reporters after a meeting in Mangaluru, Jnanendra stated that NIA officers have been looking at the case since the blast took place. Other central agencies have also joined the probe.

The initial investigation is being done by the state police and a decision would be taken soon to hand over the case to the NIA.

“I have visited the spot where the blast occurred and also paid a visit to the hospital (where the injured terror suspect and auto driver are being treated),” he said.

The focus would be on who supported terror suspect Mohammad Shariq and financed him to carry out subversive activities, the Home Minister stated.

“When the terror suspect gets well, many more inputs would come out. The injured auto driver and suspected terrorist are being treated by a team of eight specialist doctors,” he informed.

He said that the terror suspect learnt mobile repairing and projected himself as a Hindu. Accused Mohammad Shariq had obtained bail from the High Court and he was being monitored.

For some time he worked in a shop in Tirthahalli but disappeared one day. Though attempts were made to trace him, he stayed elusive. He stole ID cards and assumed the identity of a Hindu. He did not use mobiles for communication, but other methods. No one suspected him and he visited Cochin, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, the minister stated.

He stated that a NIA unit will be established in Karnataka.

DG and IGP Praveen Sood stated that the life of the suspected terrorist needs to be saved to learn about the whole conspiracy.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that raids have been conducted at eight locations. Four persons have been taken into custody but they are not considered as accused persons, he added.

Jnanendra handed over Rs 50,000 as compensation to the victim auto driver and announced that all the treatment costs would be borne by the government.