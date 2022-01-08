K’taka govt to stop Cong workers from taking part in Mekedatu padayatra



Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is planning to stop Congress workers from participating in the Mekedatu padayatra at Kanakapura border before reaching Mekedatu.

The police department has erected barricades all over the Ramnagar district and deputed 2,000 police personnel to manage the situation as the face-off continues between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress on the issue.

Ramnagar district authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in the entire district. As per Congress leaders, thousands of workers are expected to participate in the padayatra from surrounding districts.

The police department sources said that reserved forces and extra staff have been kept ready. They are also ready to initiate action against participants of padayatra and are waiting for the government’s instruction in this regard.

On the other hand, Congress sources said that if government resorts to punitive action, it will be good for the Opposition as it will dent the image of the ruling BJP in the state.

Police officers who are in a fix over the issue have decided to take action as per the situation until direct orders come from the government.

The Congress has started preparing for Mekedatu padayatra and made arrangements for cooking and shelter for the workers at choultries and school grounds along the route.

Padaytra on Mekedatu will begin on January 9 and conclude on January 19.