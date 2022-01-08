K’taka govt to target malnutrition in underdeveloped districts



Bengaluru: Specific measures would be taken to eradicate malnutrition in Raichur, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts, and necessary allocations would be made for the purpose in the budget, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Bommai, who had an interaction with Niti Aayog consultant (SGD) Sanyukta Samaddar, said that funds would be provided in the next budget for Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board to improve education, health and standard of life in the region.

“Poverty should not be defined just on the basis of income. It is decided on multiple facets like health, education and living standards,” Samaddar said.

The consultant further said that Karnataka’s Sustainable Development Index, which was at 66 in 2019, has risen to 72 now. The state needs to improve in health insurance, malnutrition among teenage girls and pregnant women, rural drinking water supply, hygiene, cooking gas supply, she said.

Multiple Poverty Index is useful in taking up focussed work on these aspects at district and taluk levels, the consultant said.

Bommai stated that initiatives would be taken to accomplish the goals by utilising the human resources and organisations of Kalyana Karnataka.