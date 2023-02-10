K’taka Guv addresses joint session, says state most progressive in country

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot while addressing the joint session at state legislature house in Bengaluru on Friday described the state as the most progressive in the country.



In his 34-page speech, the Governor showered praises on the ruling BJP government. “When compared to other states, Karnataka is the most progressive in all sectors. The state is executing development successfully and striving for the wellbeing of people,” he said.

He called on the legislators to indulge in constructive and qualitative discussion to ensure further development.

“As per the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I believe that the state would tread the path of progress as laid down for another 25 years of ‘Amrit Kaal’,” he said.

He explained that in the 50:50 partnership with the central railway ministry, nine railway projects have been taken up.

“Karnataka government follows a model of inclusive development. The government has implemented the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act to protect cattle wealth. ‘Goshalas’ have been constructed to protect the weak, sick and orphaned animals, which farmers can’t take care of,” he said.

However, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah skipped the first day joint session and participated in Prajadhvani yatra. Party sources said that he will participate in the discussion on the Governor’s speech on Monday.

The last session of 15th legislative Assembly of Karnataka commenced on Friday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the last budget of his government on February 17.

