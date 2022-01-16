K’taka has effectively used tech in Covid battle: Minister Sudhakar



Bengaluru: Karnataka has effectively leveraged technology in the Covid battle and about 2.5 lakh healthcare and frontline staff have been trained through online platforms so far, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Saturday, adding “this is a model to the entire country”.

Sudhakar inaugurated the virtual training programme being conducted in association with StepOne for about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students to train them in home isolation care and addressed the students.

During the first wave, it was necessary to provide training to healthcare workers about the new virus, the minister said.

“But due to lockdown and other reasons when it was not feasible to conduct physical training we trained about 2.5 lakh healthcare and front line staff though online with the help of RGUHS. Even Central government had appreciated Karnataka’s efforts to leverage technology,” he said.

StepOne has partnered with state govt in mobilising volunteers and doctors and training them in tele-triaging. This has led to effective home isolation care in Karnataka.

“Even Niti Aayog has appreciated the home isolation process in Karnataka and the technology deployed for it. Medical students, doctors and faculty of medical colleges have played a great role in home isolation management,” said Sudhakar.

“We have a process to regularly monitor the health of those under home isolation. We are utilising the services of about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students. About 500 experts are supporting the system. During the second wave about 1.33 crore tele-consultations were done including 42.57 lakh doctor consultations. About 36,000 people were provided mental health counseling,” he said.

Several people seek hospitalisation due to panic, even if they are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

“If proper counselling is provided though phone, we can reduce unnecessary burden on our health infrastructure,” he said.