K’taka HC permits Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan

Hubballi: The Dharwad bench of Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed a petition opposing the installation of Ganesh idol and celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi festival on the premises of the controversial Idgah Maidan here.

The petition was submitted by the Anjuman-E-Islam organisation opposing the decision of the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation giving permission for celebration of Ganesh festival in the controversial site for five years.

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad stated that the bench remarked that the Anjuman-E-Islam organisation does not have any authority in connection with the Idgah Maidan matter. The property belongs to the city corporation.

He maintained that the bench also opined that it is not fair for the religious body to oppose the festival. The court has given directions not to interfere with the property of the city corporation.

Following the order, it is clear that complete authority with regard to the Idgah Maidan is now with the city corporation and now, the Commissioner of the City Corporation must provide permission for the celebration of Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan, he demanded.

The BJP and Hindu organisations were staging a protest before the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation since Thursday demanding permission for the festival celebration at Idgah Maidan. BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi also joined the protest.

Last Wednesday, Bellad said that no matter what, the Ganesh statue will be installed in Idgah Maidan in Hubballi city.

He said that the Congress government is denying permission to celebrate the festival at the Idgah Maidan without reason only out of its appeasement politics.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had celebrated Tipu Jayanti which was not required. He also had performed namaz with the Muslims. But, when permission was sought for the Ganesh festival, it was denied,” MLA Bellad said.

He said that a letter was also written to the district commissioner a month ago but there is no response from the government.

“Idgah Maidan is a property of the city corporation. The government can’t interfere. Whether they will give permission or not we will install the Ganesh idol at the site,” he said.

“I am speaking for the devotees of God Ganesh. I am conveying the feelings of people to the government. Last year, the Supreme Court had given permission to install the idol at the Idgah Maidan. This time it has also been decided to install a Ganesh idol. The corporation general meeting had given permission for this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dalit Mahamandal leader Gurunatha Ullikashi has demanded that the Ganesh festival celebration should not be allowed at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. He said that the government should not create situations of confrontation and tension.

