K’taka HC resumes hearing petitions on hijab row

Bengaluru: A full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin on Monday resumed hearing of petitions seeking directions to the ruling BJP government to allow wearing of hijab in classrooms.

The bench had given an interim order last week that no religious symbols are allowed for the students in schools and colleges until the final order of the court. The order banned both hijab and saffron shawls inside the school and college premises.

“We want to make an interim order on the matter of hijab row. The peace has to return to the state. Schools and colleges must open soon. This is not the final order. Until the final order is given, students must attend schools in uniform without hijab or saffron shawls,” CJ Awasthi had opined on Thursday.

“We will hear the matter and issue orders soon,” he had further said.

The larger bench also set aside the vehement arguments of petitioners seeking orders to the government for allowing students to wear hijab in classrooms.

However, petitioners moved the Supreme Court challenging the interim order banning hijab in classrooms. The Supreme Court had rejected the demand of urgent hearing by petitioners and said that it will only interfere at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the state government reopened schools up to class 10 from Monday, and is also expected to take a call on reopening of colleges by the evening.