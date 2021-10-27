Spread the love



















K’taka HC seeks report on action against corrupt officials



Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit a report on action taken by the authorities against corrupt bureaucrats, based on the investigation by the Lokayukta.

The order by a division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, came as it heard the PIL by social activist Saidutta in this regard.

Counsel for the government told the court that out of 24 departments, the action taken report has been submitted to the court by 19 departments, and four departments, including Revenue, are still to do so.

As counsel sought time of four weeks for submission of the report as information is being received from those departments, the bench granted the request and adjourned the matter to December 2.

The Lokayukta and Up-Lokayukta have recommended action against various officials after conducting inquiries on officers accused of corruption and misconduct under Lokayukta Act, 1984. The government has appointed a Vigilance Officer from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms for coordination and to ensure submission of action taken report on tainted government servants.

