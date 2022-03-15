K’taka HC verdict on hijab row: Counsels to take call on approaching SC



Bengaluru: After the landmark judgment by the special Bench of the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms, the counsels appearing for students on Tuesday said they will soon decide on approaching the Supreme Court.

The High Court special bench upheld the government order on the uniform. “We welcome the judgment by the High Court. We will obtain the copy of the order and see whether we can approach the SC on this matter,” advocate Shatabish Shivanna, who appeared for the petitioners, said.

The court has given the verdict after hearing arguments and counterarguments for 11 days. The copy of the order is yet to be obtained. After studying the order, a decision will be taken, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, MLC C.M. Ibrahim, who submitted resignation to the Congress and from the post of MLC, stated that they will challenge the order in the Supreme Court. “I have spoken to the advocates in Mumbai in this regard. No one should come out on the streets,” he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that the party was of the view that hijab didn’t cause any problems for others and they wear it along with the uniform. Now, when the court decision has come, the matter is over.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stated that all should respect the verdict of the High Court and he appealed to the people not to rake up the controversy again.