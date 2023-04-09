K’taka health dept worried about poll rallies becoming super spreader events

Karnataka is witnessing a steady rise in the number of Covid and influenza cases. The surge has the health department worried, especially as the state is on the threshold of elections.



Bengaluru: Karnataka is witnessing a steady rise in the number of Covid and influenza cases. The surge has the health department worried, especially as the state is on the threshold of elections.

Mega rallies across the state by all political parties is making the task of the health department more difficult. Sources said that they are only able to issue advisories and it is for the people to follow them.

Until the elections are over (May 10) and the results announced (May 13) it is impossible to initiate any strict action to regulate public behaviour. “We are hoping for the best and keeping our fingers crossed,” the sources said.

Talking to IANS, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Consultant-Pulmonology, Manipal Hospital, said “In the past 3 weeks, the number of Covid cases has gone up. This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Not many people undergo tests because the virus is mild and the symptoms are milder. That kind of a situation is at odds with the results of the sewage surveillance.

“You will find a higher positivity rate in sewage surveillance compared to the actual number of patients coming for tests or treatment. The only need of the hour is Covid-appropriate behaviour and wearing a mask. There is no need to panic.”

Dr Basavaraj Kuntoji, Consultant-Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram, told IANS, “Yes, we are seeing a very small increase in the number of Covid-19-positive patients and a few patients of H3N2 and regular flu patients in the last 2 to 3 weeks.

“The Covid patients we have seen are all doing well. They did not have any complications like hypoxia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, and got better with OPD consultation.”

But the patients who have influenza virus type A and type B, or what we call regular flu, are becoming sicker, requiring hospitalization. A very few of these influenza virus-infected patients may require oxygen support, he stated.

However, we are able to manage most of the flu virus non-sick patients on an outpatient basis. The H3N2 or influenza virus patients are getting better on their own at their home after 2 to 3 days. A few patients require OPD treatment and among them, one or 2 require admission and oxygen support. All of them have recovered, said Kuntoji.

Presently, the number of active Covid cases has touched 1,596. The weekly positivity rate has gone up to 3.53 per cent. The health department is conducting more than 12,000 tests across the state everyday.

The state has reported a total of 40,288 Covid deaths so far, according to statistics provided by the health department.

State capital Bengaluru has reported 979 positive cases presently. The Covid cases are increasing in Shivamogga district, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

Like this: Like Loading...