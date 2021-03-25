Spread the love



















K’taka Health Min regrets over remarks on ‘extra-marital affairs’



Bengaluru: Within hours of his controversial statement on ‘extra-marital affairs’ going viral, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday took to twitter to express his regret over making such remarks.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, Sudhakar said that at first he regrets on making any statement that was deemed as hurting anyone’s sentiments. “I respect all my legislator friends and I do honour their integrity. I did not say anything with an intent to hurt my legislator friends,” he said.

“I was deeply hurt by the Congress party’s attitude towards us (six ministers). My intent of making such a statement was to tell them that they should also ‘do some soul searching job’ before targeting anyone. However, this seems to have gone beyond one’s understanding. I only request those who are translating or interpreting my statement in a literal sense. I request them to do some soul searching before commenting on others,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, reacting to media’s question over the Karnataka Congress’ ongoing protest inside the Assembly for the last three days demanding resignation of six Ministers who have secured an ex-parte injuction order from the court to bar media from publishing any defamatory content against them, Sudhakar had dared the Opposition leaders to come clean on their “extra-marital affairs” rather than pointing fingers at others.