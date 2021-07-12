Spread the love



















K’taka High Court gives green signal for SSLC exams

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court Divisional Bench headed by Justice Nagaratna on Monday gave the green signal to the government for conducting SSLC exams in physical form by rejecting a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted against it.

The Bench opined that it is not possible to pass everyone without an examination as it is detrimental to the interests of the students. The state has reported 1.45 % Covid positivity rate only, the second wave has ended and there is no report of a third wave of Covid infection, it added.

The bench directed the government to implement the Covid guidelines strictly, pointing out that the exams are being held on July 19 and 22 on the basis of multiple choice questions. The bench also noted that no one should be forced to write exams.

