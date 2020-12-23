Spread the love



















K’taka imposes 10-day night curfew in view of mutant Covid strain



Bengaluru: A day after ruling out the imposition of night curfew, Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday made a ‘U’ turn and announced a night curfew — between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — till January 2.

With this, Karnataka is the second state after Maharashtra to announce a new set of restrictions amid global fears over the new strain of coronavirus discovered in the UK.

Speaking to the reporters here, Yediyurappa said in view of the new strain of coronavirus, it is decided to impose a night curfew from Wednesday to January 2, between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“I request everyone to cooperate,” he said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, K.Sudhakar said the night curfew has been imposed to prevent and contain the coronavirus strain that was found in the UK.

“We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state but there’s no ban on inter-state travel. Schools will reopen for Class 10 and Class 12 students from January 1,” he clarified.

Answering a question on whether Christmas celebrations will be exempted, the minister added that between December 23 and January 2, no event or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 p.m. “It applies to every kind of event,” he said.



