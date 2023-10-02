K’taka Industries Min discusses investment opportunities with Consul-General at Houston in Texas

K’taka Industries Min discusses investment opportunities with the Consul-General at Houston in Texas

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Infrastructure Development, MB Patil participated in a luncheon meeting with the Consul-General of India, DC Manjunath at Houston in Texas, USA and discussed investment opportunities.

In the meeting with the Consul-General, the minister expressed the state’s interest in fostering a global partnership and the possibilities that lie ahead for collaboration between America and Karnataka.

Both sides also discussed potential ways to strengthen economic and business ties, the official statement said on Monday.

The minister also put forth the state’s intent of focusing on sectors for investment in which Karnataka has a competitive advantage.

The delegation ensured the Ease of Doing Business and a favourable regulatory environment in Karnataka in order to safeguard the interests of investors.

The luncheon was part of the 12-day tour the Minister has embarked upon along with some senior officials of the Ministry of Industries, which includes Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Ekrup Kour, Principal Secretary to the department of ITBT and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of Industries.

