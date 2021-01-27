Spread the love



















K’taka launches distribution of old-age pension through DBT first of its kind in country

Bengaluru, (UNI): The Karnataka government added another feather to its cap by launching distribution of old-age pension through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

This model was piloted in Udupi and Ballari districts where officials enrolled beneficiaries for old-age pensions using the ‘Navodaya’ app.

All persons above 60 years will be automatically selected as beneficiaries of old-age pension based on their annual income. The government will make use of the Aadhaar and income certificates database in selecting beneficiaries.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who launched the project, said that in the coming days, all Pensions will be disbursed through DBT.

“In the first phase of the project, only Sandhya Suraksha and other old-age pensions will be disbursed. In the coming days, measures will be taken to transfer widow pension, disability pension and other pensions directly to the beneficiary accounts,” he added.

This initiative, he said, will end the influence of middlemen in disbursing pension and ensure that the benefit reaches beneficiaries.

Using the Navodaya app, new beneficiaries will be selected every quarter, based on documents available with local administrations, according to Udupi District Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha.

“This is the first of its kind in the country,” he said, noting that there was a similar scheme in Andhra Pradesh. Compared with Karnataka’s Navodaya project, the scheme in Andhra Pradesh was not for selection of beneficiaries, but only in disbursing benefits,” he added.

Apparently, physical inspection of beneficiaries helped the government delete names of over four lakh ineligible beneficiaries. Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Mahendra Jain said the physical inspection was done ahead of the implementation of Khajane-II, a new treasury software.

This revealed that benefits were being transferred to 3.02 lakh people who were dead and 1.17 lakh ineligible beneficiaries. “This has helped the government save Rs 504 crore already,’ he said.