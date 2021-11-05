Spread the love



















K’taka lifts night restrictions, allows horse racing

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday lifted the night curfew between 10 p.m and 5 a.m. as the state is seeing a dip in Covid-19 cases.

The government has also allowed horse racing in the state.

With the lifting of these curbs, the state is now free from Covid-19 restrictions. However, strict vigilance will continue in the border districts on the movement of people especially from Kerala.

The government has ordered the reopening of Anganawadis and UKG, LKG classes from November 8.

Taking a serious view of the gathering of people in large numbers in Bengaluru recently following the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, it has decided to ramp up Covid testing.

Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar has issued orders for lifting night curfew and allowing horse racing. The order calls for stricter implementation of Covid guidelines and entry only to persons who have taken both doses of Covid vaccination.

The decision has been welcomed by the youth who missed night life in Bengaluru and other big cities for over 19 months.

