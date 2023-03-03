K’taka Lokayukta raid: BJP MLA’s son sent to 14-day judicial custody

Karnataka Special Lokayukta Court remanded BJP MLA’s son, who was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, to 14 days of judicial custody here on Friday.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Special Lokayukta Court remanded BJP MLA’s son, who was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh, to 14 days of judicial custody here on Friday.

According to Lokayukta sources, Prashanth Madal has been sent to judicial custody as raids are pending. The officials will seek his custody after the completion of preliminary investigations.

Four other accused in the case have also been handed over to judicial custody. Authorities are also likely to take BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa into custody and question him, they said.

The Lokayukta authorities have found Rs 7.62 crore at Prashant and his aides’ residences, the sources confirmed.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth worked as the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chief Accountant.

The authorities had arrested five persons in this connection, including Prashanth. Siddesh, a relative of Prashanth, accountant Surendra, Nicolas and Gangadhar. Nicolas and Gangadhar had come to hand over the cash of Rs 40 lakh, Lokayukta sources said.

The raids have also been conducted on the residence and office of BJP MLA from Channagiri constituency Madal Virupakshappa at K.M.V. Mansion in Sanjaynagar locality of Bengaluru. The authorities have seized documents and other evidence from the residences. The raid is still on.

Prashanth was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe on Thursday.

The development is seen as a serious setback to the ruling BJP. The incident has come to light at a time when opposition is launching attacks of 40 per cent commission and kickbacks in government tenders. Congress has stated that the raids proved their allegations of corruption and commission charges.

Prashanth had demanded Rs 80 lakh bribe in connection with a tender process and he was caught while accepting Rs 40 lakh at his office.

The complaint was filed regarding allotment of tender for providing raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Prashath’s father Madal Virupakshappa is the Chairman of KSDL.

The authorities are preparing to question BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa as the bribe money has been received on behalf of Chairman of KSDL for raw material procurement tender.

The Lokayukta has lodged a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken up the investigation.

Sources explained that Prashanth was an accused in a Rs 55 crore misappropriation case in Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KIRDL).

Prashanth and two others were suspended by the government and the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The case in this regard was lodged at Surathkal police station.

Like this: Like Loading...