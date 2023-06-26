K’taka man locked up in petrol bunk for 12 days over non payment of bills

A man has been locked up at a petrol bunk for 12 days after the non-payment of bills in Vijayapura district of Karnataka.



Vijayapura: A man has been locked up at a petrol bunk for 12 days after the non-payment of bills in Vijayapura district of Karnataka.

The family of the man, identified as Mounesh Pattar, has alleged that hehas been locked up shirtless in the petrol bunk for not paying Rs 10 lakh dues for diesel. The allegation has been made against Bhosle Petrol bunk management and its owner.

Mounesh’s family said that he worked for Shiva Shakti borewells, a company from Tamil Nadu, and filled the diesel for the vehicles from the bunk.

The company took away the vehicles after winding up its work and left without making the payments to the petrol bunk, the family alleged. Enraged with this, the Bhosle Petrol bunk management kept Mounesh as hostage.

Mounesh’s wife and children have been sitting in the premises of the fuel filling station for the past three days demanding his release. But, the management is adamant that they will not release Mounesh until payment is made, the family alleged.

The family members are also alleging that the bunk management is not even allowing them to lodge a police complaint. The district police are yet to react to the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...