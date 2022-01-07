K’taka Minister Ashok tests positive for Covid, had met CM recently



Bengaluru: Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Ashok, who is showing minor symptoms, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Health authorities are worried as Minister Ashok has many meetings recently including one with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The hospital authorities are contemplating sending him to home isolation as symptoms are milder.

Ashok tweeted that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “I am healthy and whoever has come to my contact should get themselves tested,” he stated.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Narayana Gowda who had attended a function with him has stated that he will get the Covid test done.