K’taka Minister bats for direct flights with Morocco



Bengaluru: Karnataka Science and Technology Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana on Friday said direct flight connectivity between his state and Morocco will boost trade relations.

Participating in a roadshow organised by the AMDIE (Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency) in partnership with the Embassy of Morocco to promote “Morocco Now” aiming to attract investments from Karnataka in Morocco, the minister said that the state of Karnataka is keen on strengthening bilateral trade relations.

Appreciating the initiative taken up by the AMDIE, Narayana said, both Karnataka and Morocco, should get mutual benefit from the massive human resource that exists in the global city of Bengaluru.

“Morocco has huge potential in the tourism sector and Karnataka has been a pioneer in emerging technologies. Morocco should consider providing tax rebates to companies from the state which are keen on investing in Morocco,” he said.

Mohammed Maliki, Morocco Ambassador to India; Yousuf Elbari, Director General, AMDIE; Karnataka government officials, and representatives of Infosys, Wipro, and TCS companies were also present on the occasion.