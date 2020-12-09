Spread the love



















K’taka minister to go on state tour to allay farmers’ fears



Bengaluru: Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said on Wednesday that he would soon go on a state-wide tour to allay the fears of the farmers about the misinformation being spread by the opposition parties with regard to the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said that opposition parties are spreading false information about the laws that are truly beneficial to the farmers. “A section of farmers’ leaders are swayed by the opposition’s ill-designed campaign against the laws,” he said.

Patil added that he had already completed a round of state tour and had also launched a programme to stay in a village to be with the farmers last month.

“I will certainly do what it takes to allay their fears. The laws which the Congress is opposing was assured by the same party in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Even former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written a letter to the Union government, which we tabled in the Assembly just to expose the dual face of the Congress,” he said.