K’taka Minister to hold meeting on free bus travel for women

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to take a call on the implementation of free bus travel for women, one the five major poll promises of the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy stated that the government will have to pay money for the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in this regard to recover the losses.

“I am holding a high level meeting on Monday and all decisions in this regard will be taken,” he said.

“We will ensure the opposition does not raise the matter anymore. The cabinet decision is final. As for the Gruha Laxmi scheme where women heads would be given Rs 2,000 per month, some have accounts and many don’t. The accounts have to be opened for them,” the Minister maintained.

“The opposition is feeling the heat and they are jealous about popular schemes being implemented and creating confusion. BJP is a party of a bundle of lies. In 2018, they had given 600 assurances and they couldn’t fulfil them. They (opposition) need not take any risks, we will implement all guarantee schemes.

“The BJP Prime Minister had promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh for all accounts and create two crore jobs every year. Let them fulfil those promises first,” he taunted.

Responding to reports that he was unhappy about allocation of the transport portfolio, Reddy stated that this is not about being happy or unhappy.

“We have to carry out the job entrusted to us. The cabinet posts are not permanent. The ministers will change and portfolios are also going to be changed. I have not gone to the doorstep of any leader lobbying for a portfolio.

“You can confirm this with Chief Minster Siddaramaiah. When I worked as the Minister of Transport earlier for four months, the department had got many awards,” he maintained.

