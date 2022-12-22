K’taka Minister wants to develop Ramadevarabetta as ‘Ayodhya of South’

The Bommai government is mulling to develop Ramadevarabetta in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district as the ‘Ayodhya of the South’, sources said on Thursday.



This comes after a letter written by a minister urging for developing the place.

Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, District in-charge Minister of Ramanagara and minister for Higher Education, IT and BT has written to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, Narayan demanding that Ramadevarabetta be developed as ‘the Ayodhya of South India’.

Sources said that Sri Ram temple would be built using 19 acres of space which belong to the Department of Muzrai at Ramadevarabetta.

Ashwath Narayan also stated in the letter that the place is a prominent vulture conserved area in the country which would help to portray culture as well as nurture tourism.

He also urged Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to constitute a development committee to build the temple at Ramadevarabetta on the lines of Sri Ram temple at Ayodhya.

There is a strong belief among the people of the region that Sugriva (Ramayana) installed Ramadevarabetta. Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district, BJP is considering developing Ramadevarabetta as a heritage and attractive tourist spot.

People also believe that Sri Rama spent a year here during his days of exile in the forest, along with Sita and Lakshmana. They also believe that seven great sages did their penance here. The traditional connection between Ramadevarabetta and Ramayana dates back to the era of ‘Tretayug’.

Ramadevarabetta is located at a distance of 50 km from Bengaluru on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.



