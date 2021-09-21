Spread the love



















K’taka minister’s Twitter handle hacked



Bengaluru: Miscreants on Tuesday hacked the Twitter handle of Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani.

“My Twitter handle @NiraniMurugesh has been hacked from an unknown foreign location today. We do not know the exact origin and identity of the culprit,” Nirani said.

“I urge everyone not to fall prey to any fraudulent messages posted by hackers and ignore any derogatory and unparliamentary messages on my account,” he said.

“We have lodged a complaint with Twitter and will soon lodge a complaint with the cyber cell in Bengaluru as well,” he stated.

Recently, miscreants had created a fake account of Nirani on Facebook and demanded money from his friends and followers. The minister had then appealed to the people to ignore the requests from the fake account.

