K’taka narcotics wing recovers Rs 6 crore worth Hashish Oil, ecstasy tablets



Bengaluru: Karnataka City Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics wing sleuths have conducted a raid on an apartment and seized Rs 6 crore worth Hashish Oil, 10 kilograms of ganja and ecstasy tablets in Bengaluru.

Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of CCB stated on Friday, that it is the first time in the state such a huge recovery has been made. The police have also seized 530 grams of Charas balls and four hydro ganja plants.

The arrested drug peddlers are identified as Nabaran Chakma, from Assam, his associates Mobin Babu, Roland Rodney Rozer, a foreigner and Tarun Kumar Lalchand.

The gang operated from Elite Ashwini apartment, ducking the police department for three years. They supplied Hashish Oil throughout the city to software professionals, college students, businessmen and elite customers.

The police, after getting a tip off, raided the apartment in the wee hours of Friday. Police have recovered mobile phones, measurement instruments. The main accused Nabaran Chakma hailed from Assam settled in Bengaluru to carry out drug peddling. He turned out to be the kingpin of supplying Hashish Oil in Bengaluru.

The Narcotics wing had arrested Shinto Thomas, his associate in an operation last year. Since then, Chakma has been carrying out drug peddling by developing networks. Hennur police have registered a case under NDPS Act 1985.

In another case, the Narcotics wing has arrested Onyeka Emmanuel James from Nigeria and recovered Rs 5 lakh worth 25 MDMA ecstasy pills and 13 LSD strips from his residence on Friday.

