Spread the love



















K’taka NSUI to approach police, UGC over invigilator’s ‘baby’ remark



Bengaluru: The Congress student wing – National Students Union of Indias Karnataka state unit shared screenshots on Twitter of a conversation between a female varsity student in Bengaluru and an examination invigilator, in which the latter addresses the student as “baby”.

Christ Deemed University manages campuses in Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi, and this issue was raised by a student in the Bengaluru campus.

Sharing the alleged screenshots of a conversation which has gone viral on social media now, the student claimed that as she asked the invigilator when she could submit in PDF format the answers she wrote during an end-semester examination, the proctor responded by saying “another 3 minutes baby”.

The issue was flagged by a student from the institution’s Bannerghatta Road Campus who has shared her conversations with the NSUI leaders asking them that her identity is not revealed as the students fear that the institutions might rusticate them using consent forms that are signed prior to getting admitted into any of its campuses.

Students claim that the consent form signed by them with Christ University does not allow any student to take part in any form of protest or part of any protest against the management.

In a Twitter thread, NSUI said that the nature of the chats that take place on this third-party platform are sometimes inappropriate and distracting.

“Students claim that this has happened before also but no action was taken. Also, the proctor asks the girls to bend the camera. This isn’t right and should not happen to anyone,” the NSUI said.

“And when the student raised this issue to her teachers, the reply was its just a ‘caring approach’ and there is ‘nothing wrong’ in it. What kind of teacher calls the student ‘baby’? What is wrong with this system? Whom should they trust anymore?” the NSUI questioned.

NSUI added that students are already under a lot of stress from lockdown and exam pressure. “The Christ University went ahead and conducted examinations ignoring voices raised unanimously by the students and @NSUIKarnataka,” NSUI alleged.

SUI has also decided to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) with a detailed report on the incidents of alleged misconduct at the Christ Deemed University.

“We have already lodged the jurisdictional police report on this issue and are also planning to meet the city police commissioner soon,” Manish Govind Raj, state General Secretary of NSUI, said.

Repeated attempts to reach out to the varsity did not elicit any response.

Like this: Like Loading...