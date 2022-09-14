Ktaka opens doors to transgenders in armed police force



Bengaluru: In a first, transgenders are set to become an integral part of the Karnataka Police with 79 posts reserved for the third gender in the latest job notification.

In all, the police department is recruiting 3,484 constables for posting in the city and district armed reserve force, according to the notification issued on Monday.

Of the 79 posts reserved for male transgenders, 11 posts are reserved for candidates hailing from the Kalyana Karnataka region, while the remaining 68 posts are open to candidates from rest of the state.

The department stated that recruitment “is totally transparent and the online fee prescribed by the department to be paid through bank and post office”.

The application window is from September 19 to October 31.

The move to earmark posts specifically for the third gender has been welcomed by several members of the marginalised group.

