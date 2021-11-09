Spread the love



















K’taka Oppn leader Siddaramaiah’s ‘Arab Sheikh’ look goes viral



Mandya: Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s “Dubai Sheikh’s avatar” has gone viral on social media platforms.

The attire was gifted to him when he visited Congress leader Munawar Khan’s residence in Mandya district.

The minority community party workers presented him the attire and prevailed upon him to flaunt it. The crowd cheered and clapped as Siddaramaiah wore it happily.

Sporting the look of a “Dubai sheikh”, the leader posed for photographs with party workers. He had also spent time with family members of Munawar Khan. The photos and videos have gone viral on social platforms.

Siddaramaiah, a vocal critic of RSS and launches scathing attack on “Hindutva”, is known for his positive demeanor. He was also seen shaking a leg with party workers on earlier occasions. While the Congress workers have praised his new avatar, the BJP has slammed it terming it a “gimmick to appease minorities”.

