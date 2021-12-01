K’taka oppn to corner govt in winter session, BJP on backfoot

Bengaluru: The upcoming assembly session scheduled to be held at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from December 13 is going to be a tough challenge for the ruling BJP in Karnataka as opposition Congress and the JD(S) are making meticulous preparations to put the government in spot.

Since 17 months are left for next assembly elections, opposition wants to highlight failures of the BJP in the state and brand it as a corrupt dispensation. The BJP on the other hand has the daunting task of facing the onslaught of opposition and highlighting pro-people programmes of the government.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar and JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy are gathering documents on allegations of Bitcoin scandal. Contractors’ letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the state government of extorting 40 per cent commission in all projects, and havoc caused by recent heavy rains, are some of the issues the opposition wants to raise in the assembly.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who insisted on conducting winter session in Belagavi will now have a tougher job on hand to defend his government. The BJP managed to counter-attack by opposition over Mysuru student gang-rape during monsoon session. However, sources in BJP say this time it is going to be a tough task.

Siddaramaiah, known for his poignant attack on the BJP in the state and at the Centre, is gathering crucial documents on the Bitcoin scandal. Former Congress minister Priyank Kharge has already launched an all-out attack on BJP leaders and dragged the name of BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

A Congress delegation has already met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and demanded invocation of President’s rule in Karnataka following corruption charges against the government. After contractors alleged that the BJP wants 40 per cent commission in all projects, the Chief Minister ordered a probe into all major projects including those implemented during his tenure.

Congress is all prepared to paint the BJP as corrupt and cause a severe dent to its image. Kumaraswamy on the other hand who is not targeting ruling BJP is expected to explode in the session.

The untimely rains have caused havoc to the farming community. The BJP is on the backfoot after withdrawing farm bills and opposition is ready with banters to chide the government.

Sources in Congress explain that the preparations have become much more aggressive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm meeting with JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda. The photos of Modi standing up and offering a seat to Deve Gowda and of warm conversation between them have gone viral and created a buzz in state’s political circles.

Chief Minister Bommai, though continuing to be accessible and trying to initiate steps to make a difference, seems to be not getting wholehearted support from the party leaders. The senior party leaders are divided on Bommai being projected as the face of the BJP in the next elections and looking ahead to his failure in handling things so that they stand a chance, sources explained.

The Congress camp, on the other hand, is upbeat as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have buried their differences and are putting up a united fight against the BJP.