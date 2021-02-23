Spread the love



















K’taka orders CID probe into Chikkaballapur mine blast



Chikkaballapur/New Delhi: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police to investigate into the Chikkaballapur mine blast, which left five persons dead in the wee hours of Tuesday.

After inspecting the explosion site in Chikkaballapur, Bommai told reporters that the state government has taken the tragedy that occurred near Hirenagavalli village in Chikkaballapur very seriously.

“For an impartial investigation, we will hand over this case to the CID,” he said in response to a question.

The Home Minister added that he had already directed the district administration to file a detailed report within 24 hours based on which the CID will investigate the matter and stern action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, five persons were killed in a mine blast in Hirenagavalli hamlet in Chikkaballapur district, 86 km from Bengaluru.

The tragedy struck just a month after a similar mishap was reported from Shivamogga district where six labourers had died in a quarry site due to an accidental explosion of a similar nature.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister, Murugesh R. Nirani, who is in New Delhi currently, has assured that stern action will be initiated against the culprits.

Nirani said that the government will conduct a thorough probe and take action against the culprits responsible for the blast.

“The accused will not be spared no matter how much influence they wield. Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, K. Sudhakar and other concerned officials have inspected the blast site and are assessing the situation,” the minister said.



