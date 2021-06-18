Spread the love



















K’taka orders probe into BJP MLA’s phone tapping charges

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered a probe into the telephone tapping allegations levelled by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Aravind Bellad, said Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Home Affairs, on Friday.

Bellad, a BJP MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West constituency, had claimed on Thursday that his phone was being tapped and he was constantly being followed.

Bellad’s allegations had come at a time when Karnataka BJP in-charge, Arun Singh, had visited Bengaluru to hold a series of meetings with party leaders, legislators and ministers since Wednesday evening.

His allegations had provided ammunition to the opposition parties, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), which wasted no time in demanding a thorough probe into these allegations levelled by a ruling party member.

Bommai told the media that Bellad had written a letter to him and to the Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood, seeking an investigation into the allegations.

“I have asked Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant, to look into the matter, inquire, get details and book anyone who has done it,” said the Minister.

Reacting to Bellad’s claims, Kamal Pant told the media that he had received a letter from the government to probe the matter and it will be investigated thoroughly.

On Thursday, Bellad had alleged that someone very influential must be behind such calls, despite his father Chandrakant Bellad being a five-time MLA and he himself being an MLA since 2013.

“We (father and son) have an unblemished record in public life as they were unable to find any fault with us, but want to fix us, the BJP MLA said.

Like this: Like Loading...