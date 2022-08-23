K’taka: Patient registrations in district hospitals to go online



Bengaluru: Patient registrations at all district hospitals in Karnataka are set to go online within a month, said Health Minister K. Sudhakar, adding the same system will be implemented in taluk hospitals soon.

Speaking to the mediapersons after an inspection at the Jayanagar Government Hospital, he said that officials have been instructed to provide appointments online or through SMS to reduce overcrowding at the hospital.

“This measure is being implemented to reduce long queues. A system is being implemented where patients will be given information online or through SMS on which doctor to meet at what time. There won’t be any need for patients to come to the hospital and wait. Any patient coming to district hospitals can take an appointment and pay online,” the Minister added.

Sudhakar announced a grant of Rs five crore to the Jayanagar Government Hospital following a discussion with the officials for repair works.

He told mediapersons that the officials have been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure that the Jayanagar Government Hospital qualifies to meet national quality standard.

“Through this, we have to increase the quality of service. I will visit again in the future to check whether the target has been achieved,” he said.

The Minister added that after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, a 51-bed ICU has been created in the hospital and to ensure proper functioning, the number of staff will be increased.

“I have sent a proposal for appointments of permanent staff to the Finance Department.”

Despite having four orthopaedic specialists, only 40 procedures are taking place in the hospital. This number needs to be increased to 100. A meeting will be held between various departments to bring about good coordination, he said.

Sudhakar added that the Karnataka government has a mother’s heart and he will visit other district hospitals to ensure quality healthcare.

Some hospitals had charged Covid-19 patients and had again received money from the government. Notices were given to the hospitals to refund the money to the patients, he said.

“In the first such effort by the government, we were successfully able to ensure a total of Rs 1.58 crore has been returned to the patients till date. The government will not rest until the last paisa that was collected this way is returned back,” he added.

